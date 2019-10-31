Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy. Snow during the morning will give way to snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 23F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.