BUCKLEY — Marilyn M. Weber, 83, of Buckley passed away at 9:19 p.m. Monday (Oct. 28, 2019) at her home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St., Buckley with the Rev. Mark Haller and the Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Buckley.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley, and one hour before the funeral service Monday at the church. Baier Family Funeral Services, Buckley, is handling arrangements.
Marilyn was born April 22, 1936, in Seattle, Wash., the daughter of John Ernest and Martha Anna Linnea Bjorklund Ostrand. She married Wayne Weber on Aug. 9, 1958, at Bethany Lutheran Church, Bainbridge Island, Wash. He survives.
Along with her husband, Wayne, of 61 years, she is survived by a son, Brian “Nutz” (Diane “Rose”) Weber of Bon Aqua, Tenn.; a daughter, Gail (Jerry) Tobeck of Buckley; two grandsons, Corey (Sarah) Tobeck of Wheaton and Blake (Jodee) Tobeck of Huntley; five great-grandchildren, Samantha, Benjamin, Avery, Kodie and Kamden; a brother, Robert (Ruth) Ostrand of Salem, Ore.; and a sister-in-law, Sandra West.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Donald Ostrand.
Marilyn grew up on Bainbridge Island in Puget Sound, west of Seattle, and graduated from Bainbridge High School in 1954. She met her future husband, Wayne, while he was in the Army and stationed at a Nike missile site on Bainbridge. After their marriage, they moved to Buckley.
She was a bookkeeper and worked in the superintendent’s office of Buckley-Loda and PBL High School for 43 years. Marilyn was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley, where she served on the Altar Guild and Finance Committee, and greeted members.
Marilyn enjoyed reading, gardening, crocheting and cross stitch. But nothing meant more to her than spending time with children, grandsons and great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran School renovation, St. John’s Lutheran Church or an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered online at www.baierfuneralservices.com.