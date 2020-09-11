PAXTON — Marilyn June West, 88, of Paxton, formerly of Farmer City, passed away at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 9, 2020) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.
Private graveside services will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park, Terre Haute, Ind., with the Rev. Tom Anders officiating. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Marilyn was born Oct. 7, 1931, in Terre Haute, the daughter of Robert and Cleo Gray Glosser. She married Donald C. West on Oct. 24, 1952, in Terre Haute. He preceded her in death in December 1980.
Marilyn is survived by her son, Neil (Elizabeth) West of Paxton; two granddaughters, Mindy (Jeremy Gooden) West of Loda and Samantha (Steven Langer) West of Paxton; and four great-grandchildren, Emma, Jackson, MaKendra and Colten.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister.
Marilyn graduated from Wiley High School, Terre Haute. She moved to Paxton in 2016 from Farmer City. She was a member of First Church Christ Scientist, Champaign, where she was very involved in the church, and the UI Home Extension, Dewitt County.
Marilyn enjoyed scenic painting, gardening and flowers.
Memorials may be made to Church of Christ, Paxton, or an organization of the donor’s choice. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.