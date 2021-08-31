LADY LAKE, Fla. — Marilynn Talbott, 85, of Lady Lake, Fla., formerly of Potomac, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.
Marilynn was proceeded in death by her loving husband, Gene Talbott, in 2011; and her mother and father, Joe Lecount and Lillian Lecount of Westville.
She is survived by five children, Toni Duhon, Lance (Justine) Talbott, Monte Talbott, Jennifer (Jack) Talbott and Sandra Talbott; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Marilynn was an avid gardener, crafter and sewer. She enjoyed dressing her grandkids up in old dresses and having tea parties in her gardens.
She loved sewing Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls and giving tours of her farm.
Creamation rights have been set up in Lady Lake, and a private family memorial will be held at a later date.