CHAMPAIGN — Marilynne Bohne Davis died at home in Champaign on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. She died from complications due to ALS, a terrible disease she managed with grace and dignity.
She was born in Roseland on Dec. 23, 1941, to William and Margaret Bohne.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Wayne Cornelius Bohne.
She is survived by two sons, Paul Mark Davis (Maria) of Naperville and Glenn Stokes Davis (Annette) of Westfield, Ind.; a daughter, Dr. Marinell Croson (William) of Coquille, Ore.; and seven grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Joan Margaret Miller of Kankakee, and her ex-husband, Paul Davis of Champaign.
Marilynne graduated with a master's degree in public administration from the University of Illinois after receiving her baccalaureate degree in political science. She was city manager of Richton Park and Flossmoor and also of Maitland, Fla. She ran a consulting service for city governments for many years and then helped several post-Soviet East European countries return to local control. She worked in Hungary, Albania, Bulgaria and Tajikistan, among others.
When she returned from work in East Europe and Central Asia, she served as president of the C-U Symphony Board of Directors and as president of the Champaign Rotary Club, both at the same time.
She was an active member of Faith Methodist Church in Champaign, where visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m., with special guest performances. The church is located at 1719 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign. A funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 10 a.m., also at Faith United, with burial in Watson Cemetery.
The family requests donations to the ALS Association Greater Chicago Chapter in memory of Marilynne B. Davis. Online condolences can be shared with her family at morganmemorialhome.com.