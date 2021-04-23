CHAMPAIGN — Marina K. Fox, 19, of Champaign passed away at 11:10 a.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at home.
She was born in El Paso, Texas, on April 30, 2001, the daughter of Charles W. Clements Jr. and Kathleen Balkey-Clements.
Marina is survived by a very large family; her parents and four brothers, Eddie Balkey of Bloomington, Justin Melton of El Paso, Texas, Jason Balkey of Las Cruses, N.M., and Charlie Clements of Urbana; as well as a large number of cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; but a special connection she shared with her Aunt Mammie and Uncle Russ Shaffer of Champaign.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul And Grace Balkey of El Paso, Texas.
Marina had a strong passion for music. She played many instruments but mastered the cello. She also loved playing the bells at church. Marina was an amazing makeup artist and fashion expert. She was also the biggest meme creator and internet influencer of her generation.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. An informal time of sharing stories and prayers will be led by Pastor Wayne Clevenger at 7 p.m. Family and friends may honor Marina by wearing her favorite color, pink.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Condolences may be sent to rennerwikoffchapel.com.