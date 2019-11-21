PEORIA — Mario Louis Ahwee, 41, of Peoria, formerly of Champaign, passed away Nov. 6, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Celebration of Life services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Williams Memorial Chapel, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign. Funeral services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services.
