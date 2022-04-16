TUSCOLA — Marion B. Cothron, 82, of Tuscola passed away suddenly on Thursday (April 14, 2022) at home.
Graveside services with military graveside rites will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 18, at Tuscola Township Cemetery, with the Rev. Joe Carter officiating. No visitation will be held.
Marion was born Feb. 17, 1940, in Louisiana, Mo., the son of Giles Franklin and Ida Mackey Cothron. He married Anna E. Puttoff on Dec. 21, 1962, in Henderson, Ky. They recently celebrated 59 years of marriage. She survives.
Other survivors include his son, Derrick (Jean) Cothron of Tuscola; daughters, Fran M. Heinz and Dedee (Duff) Hoel, both of Tuscola, and Angie (Matt) Ranson of Bloomington; grandchildren, Dillon Hoel, Dalton Hoel, Luke Heinz, Annie Heinz, Haden Cothron, Ava Cothron, Zeb Ranson and Zeke Ranson; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Wayne and Richard Cothron.
Marion retired from Cabot Corporation in Tuscola, where he worked for over 30 years. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing cards with the guys.
Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.