NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Marion Wilson Benfield Jr. of New Braunfels, Texas, formerly of Champaign-Urbana, passed away at the age of 90 years young on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, surrounded by his devoted wife and other loving family.
He was the eldest of four children born to Marion W. Benfield Sr. and Gazzie Cleo Benfield on July 26, 1932, in Belwood, N.C. He grew up working on the family farm learning the value of hard work and perseverance during the country’s dark days of the Great Depression. His strong faith, family values and work ethic were the foundation and strength of his character throughout his life.
Marion embraced all that life had to offer, an amazing and outstanding teacher, scholar, administrator, friend, loving father and above all, a devoted husband to our mother. After raising all eight children (plus one), his and Dalida’s true adventures began. Both became avid runners, tennis players and world travelers (visiting places we all dream about).
Marion shared his passion for life with his beautiful wife, Dalida Q. Benfield, for 58.5 years. They met and were married on Feb. 21, 1964, in Hickory, N.C. After 27 years of wedded bliss, they renewed their vows on Oct. 26, 1991, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Urbana, with their family and friends in attendance to witness their ongoing commitment of love to each other. Marion and Dalida shared so many joyful years together and will continue their love and devotion to each other when they are reunited for eternity in God’s Loving Hands.
Marion was preceded in death by his parents, Marion W. Benfield Sr. and Gazzie Cleo Benfield; a sister, NeII Uzzell; a granddaughter, Shelby Ryan Farnsworth; and a great-grandson, Laione Kristino Sivas.
He is survived by a sister, Winnie Carpenter (Lloyd); a brother, Dale Benfield; a brother-in-law, David Tejada (Laurine); eight children, Marion W. Benfield III (Ivy), Steven W. Benfield (Sandie), Robin L. Benfield, Rosalina Lantrip (Mike), Chris R. Benfield, Jeanette E. Gorski (Alex), Mario A. Benfield and Dalida Maria Benfield (Chris); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marion attended the University of North Carolina, graduating with an A.B. in English, Phi Beta Kappa. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served his country during the Korean War. After his military service, he attended Wake Forest College of Law and obtained his LL.B, Magna Cum Laude, first in class. He attended the University of Michigan School of Law, receiving his LL.M degree.
Before joining the faculty at the University of Illinois in 1966, he was in private practice for two years and then taught at the University of Georgia for two years and at Case Western Reserve University. At the UI, Marion was a professor and acting associate dean at the College of Law, retiring in August 1990 after 24 years. Professor Benfield became well known for his first-year contracts class, also teaching a number of other courses: Commercial Paper, Personal Property Security, Real Estate Finance and Consumer Credit. After his retirement from the UI, Professor Benfield was named the University Distinguished Professor of Law at his alma mater, Wake Forest University.
Marion enjoyed his many opportunities to visit other universities to share his knowledge and expertise of the law. He was a visiting professor at the University of Texas (summer 1976), University of Houston (1976-77), Duke University (spring 1979), University of North Carolina (summer 1979) and Loyola University/Los Angeles (spring 1995). One of his most memorable academic years was in China, spending the fall semester at Peking University and the spring semester at Shenzhen University. At both universities, he taught and did research on Chinese contract law, international finance and American contract law.
Among Marion’s many accomplishments was that of a scholar. His knowledge of the law and passion for teaching has educated a great number of legislators, judges and lawyers. His contributions to the National Conference of Commissioners on Uniform Commercial Code and as a member of the Permanent Editorial Board of the Uniform Commercial Code can be attributed to his unwavering personal qualities — integrity, fairness and most of all, his deep sense of justice. He was co-author of six books on contract law, numerous articles, law review articles and many years of memberships and publications that benefited from his immeasurable knowledge of sales and contract law.
Marion W. Benfield was bigger than life and leaves behind a void in our hearts that will never be filled. Matthew 25:23: “Well done, good and faithful servant.” We Love You, Daddy.
Special thanks and sincere appreciation to Hope Hospice and AA Senior Services for the compassionate care and respect that they showed to our father. God’s Blessing on all of you.
Services were held on Sept. 9 in New Braunfels, Texas. He was interred in Sts. Peter and Paul Mausoleum.
