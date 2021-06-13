DANVILLE — Marion Johnson O’Brien, 90, of Oak Park, formerly of Danville, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Belmont Village Senior Center, Oak Park.
She was born in Chicago on Oct. 11, 1930, to John T. and Marian (nee McPartlin) Johnson. She married Louis J. O’Brien Jr. in Chicago on Sept. 15, 1951. Lou preceded her in death in 2015. They had four children, Kathleen of Chicago, Susan (Kevin Cassidy) of Chicago and Michael (Anne Sacheli) of Danville. Her son, Thomas (Amy Botschner), of Columbus, Ohio, preceded her in death.
She was the fond “Mimi” to her seven grandchildren, Maggie (Ben Elliff) and Jake (Chrissy Esparza) Cassidy, Grace (Michael) Johnson, Jack and Claire O'Brien and John and Ned O’Brien. She had two great-grandchildren, Tommy and Libby Elliff.
A native of Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood, Marion attended Aquinas High School and the University of Illinois. The family moved to Danville in 1957. After raising her four children, Marion enjoyed her work at Overstreet Jewelers. An excellent homemaker, Marion was fond of her travels throughout the world, a good game of bridge, fine dining and making great brownies to serve to her family and friends. Her grandchildren were a special joy. She was a 50-plus-year parishioner of St. Paul’s Church and an active member and past president of both the Danville Garden Club and P.E.O. Chapter HX. She will be missed by her P.E.O. sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul's Church at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 19, preceded by a visitation in the church from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m.
Memorials may be made to the Schlarman Foundation, Misericordia Heart of Mercy or St. Paul's Church. Online condolences at rortvedtfuneralservices.com.