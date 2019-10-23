CHAMPAIGN — Marion Jane McGary, 98, of Champaign passed away at 8:32 p.m. Monday (Oct. 21, 2019) at home.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Edgar Cemetery, Paris, Ill.
Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Marion was born Nov. 4, 1920, in Creston, Iowa, a daughter of George Leslie and Marie Jane (Garrett) Ford. She married Joseph Edmund McGary, and he preceded her in death in February 1991.
Survivors include a daughter, Sandra McGary Chandler of Champaign, and several cousins.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.