OGDEN — By the Grace of God, Marion Louise Wagner of Ogden died on Monday (March 7, 2022) under hospice care at Arbor Rose, Tolono.
Marion was born March 28, 1925, to Dr. T. Lee Agnew and Agnes Agnew. Her youth was spent during the Great Depression, and she came into maturity during World War II. Marion was a graduate of Ogden High School and the University of Illinois.
In 1947, soon after she earned her degree, she married the love of her life, Wayne Wagner, a veteran of the World War II Pacific Theater. Together, they operated their farm near Ogden until her husband’s death, and she continued operating the farm until her recent illness.
Marion and Wayne raised three children, who survive, Dr. Rebecca A. Wagner of Ogden, Dr. Elizabeth Wagner Plewa (Michael) of Urbana and Christopher W. Wagner (Becky) of Fredericksburg, Va. Marion is also survived by numerous grandchildren and extended family members.
Throughout her life, Marion served her community, county and country. Marion and her late husband continue to be an example for us in that they made a positive impact on so many people. They were true members of the Greatest Generation.
Private funeral arrangements for her are at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, and she will be laid to rest in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mayview.
The family wishes to thank all the staff at Arbor Rose, Tolono, for their loving care.