DEWEY — Maris Ann Knox Kneeland, 80, of Dewey passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family.
She was born on June 11, 1939, to Florence (Hieser) and Alvin Knox in Dewey. She started school in Fisher grade school, graduated from Fisher High School and majored in music at Goshen College. She later earned her master’s degree in education.
She started teaching at Milford Grade School. While teaching music in Milford, Ind., she met and married Justin Kneeland on Dec. 22, 1963, at the East Bend Mennonite Church, Dewey.
She is survived by her husband, Justin of Dewey; two children, Monique (Derek) Anderson of Owings, Md., and Justin (Irina) Kneeland of Paddock Lake, Wis.; a brother, Larry (Priscilla) Knox of Champaign; three sisters, Janet (Joe) Landis of Harleysville, Pa., and Lillian Knox and Jane Knox, both of Wheaton; and four grandchildren, Emily, Joshua, Michael and Nicholas.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Maris surrounded herself with music. She loved teaching music to children and used her talents in every area they lived. She was also involved in the music at her church.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday afternoon at 3 at the Dewey Community Church. The Rev. Neal Hauser will officiate. Visitation will be from 1 to 3, also on Sunday at the church.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. the following Saturday at the Stoneypoint Cemetery in Etna Green, Ind.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.