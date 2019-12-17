DANVILLE — Marissa Paige Coy, 16, of Danville passed away unexpectedly in her home on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Marissa was born in Las Vegas on Dec. 28, 2002, to George Brown Jr. and Tracie Coy.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, George Brown Sr. (Danville) and Martha Brown Muerlyn (Las Vegas).
Surviving are her father: George Brown Jr. of Danville; mother: Tracie Coy of Champaign; brothers: Cameron Brown of Danville and Logan Fauver of Champaign; sisters: Breonna Brown of Las Vegas and Alysia Palacios of Champaign; grandparents: Tammy (Steve) Huckaba of Martinsville, Harold Coy of Taylorville; niece: Laniyah Palacios; nephew: Brayden Palacios; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Marissa was a beautiful soul with an incredible sense of humor. She had been attending Centennial High School until recently. She spent most of her life living in Danville. Marissa loved to read books and listen to music. She had an amazing passion for animals. She enjoyed spending time with her close friends. She was fantastic with children. Her niece, nephew and little brother are going to miss her so very much! Marissa was excited to be getting her first car. She had plans to finish her education and relocate to Las Vegas with her sister, Breonna. Marissa will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
A public viewing will commence from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, Danville. Officiating Pastor Thomas W. Miller.
Condolences and memorials may be sent by accessing leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.
"Marissa, you left us too soon. You will always be in our hearts. You have and will forever be loved."