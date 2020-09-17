DANVILLE — Maristella “Marcie” Brown, 64, of Danville passed away Monday (Sept. 14, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A memorial visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville, where IDPH guidelines regarding mandatory masks and social distancing will be upheld. Memorial services will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home. Private family burial at Danville National Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Marcie was born Oct. 7, 1955, in Danville, to Clinton and Gertrude (Earles) Gordon. Marcie worked as a manager at Sparkle Clean Car Wash for 15 years. For the past 15 years, she worked at the University of Illinois as a building service worker. She enjoyed spending time with her family and enjoyed playing volleyball on Sundays.
Marcie married Bruce Brown in 1990. Survivors include her husband, Bruce; children, Justin and Angel Hodges and Tara and Harold Baugh; grandchildren, Cory Chance, Gabby Ruijne, Tristan Phillips, Leland Hodges, Gavin Baugh and Hannah Baugh; sisters Vickie and Greg Peterson and Dana and Gary Ross: 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Marcie was preceded in death by her parents and great-granddaughter.
