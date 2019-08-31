NEWMAN — Marjorie Akers, 93, of Newman passed away at 12:36 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 29, 2019) at Newman Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Newman.
She was born Dec. 7, 1925, in rural Sidney, a daughter of James and Edith Fitzgerald Gorman. She married George Akers in November 1943. He preceded her in death in 2012.
She is survived by two sons, Don (Susan) Akers of Champaign and James L. (Debbie) Akers of Newman; four grandchildren, Mia Brack, Elizabeth Grammer, Logan Akers and Glenn Akers; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one son, John Akers; four brothers, Maurice Gorman, William Gorman, Martin Gorman and Jerry Gorman; and four sisters, Rosemary Butkovich, Anna Wallace, Marcella Witt and Naomi Cain.
She attended St. Thomas Catholic School in Philo where she was a boarding student. She later attended Longview High School, graduating in 1943. While in high school, she was a cheerleader.
She was a lifelong member of the Bongard Catholic Church.
Private family funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at the Fairfield Church north of Newman, with Pastor Justin Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairfield Cemetery. There will be no visitation.
The family wishes to express their thanks and appreciation to the Newman Rehabilitation and Health Care Center and to Carle Hospice for the excellent care shown to their mother and grandmother.
Memorials may be made to the Fairfield Church.
Joines Funeral Home, Newman, is in charge of arrangements.