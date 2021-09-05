NEWMAN — Marjorie A. Albin, 91, of Newman died Thursday (Sept. 2, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Marjorie was born on Aug. 8, 1930, in Brocton, to George and Mae (Perry) Martin. She married John Albin on Sept. 10, 1949, in Decatur. Marge was a model wife to John for almost 72 years.
She is survived by her husband, John Albin; two sons, Perry (Cathy) Albin and David A. Albin; five grandchildren, Marianne Albin (Will Breckenfeld), David M. (Jennifer Wubbben) Albin, Nancy Albin, Cori (Aaron) Richardson and Andrew (Felicity) Albin; seven great-grandchildren; and one brother, George (Eunice) Martin.
She loved spending time with her family and taught them many important lessons.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Martin Albin.
Marge attended Eastern Illinois University for one year as a music major and then married John. Music was a part of her entire life. She gave piano lessons for many years and encouraged many young people in their musical pursuits. She was a lifelong member of First Christian Church of Newman and attended Wesley Chapel in rural Newman all her married life, where she was a pianist for many years and a member of the Wesley Chapel Club.
She and her husband, John, founded Longview Capital Corporation, starting with Longview State Bank, a small Champaign County bank, and growing it into a multi-bank holding company with several locations in Douglas, Edgar, Champaign, Vermillion and Ford counties.
Marge was appointed by President Reagan to a committee to draft the 1985 U.S. farm bill, which included traveling around the country to view various types of agriculture. She was also on the chair of the newly formed Illinois Farm Development Authority, a state agency that guaranteed loans to farmers needing financial assistance. Marge was on another committee that built Jarman Hospital’s building in Tuscola and Newman Manor Nursing Home in Newman, and served on their boards. Marge was an enrolled agent licensed to practice before the IRS and prepared many income tax returns over many years for farmers and rural families.
She and John travelled in the U.S., South and Central America and Western Europe often with the UI alumni travel groups. They have a home in southern Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, where they enjoyed many friends and good times over many years. Marge enjoyed playing bridge and played in many clubs and settings, often with winning cards. She was also an avid bird watcher.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Joines Funeral Home, Newman. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Wesley Chapel Church, with Mr. Steve Allen officiating. Burial will follow in Albin Cemetery. Joines Funeral Home, Newman, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wesley Chapel Church or Albin Cemetery.