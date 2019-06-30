ARDEN HILLS, Minn. — Marjorie Anne "Marge" Alexander, 91, born April 16, 1928, passed peacefully in the early morning hours on Tuesday (June 25, 2019), surrounded by her family, in her beloved home.
A renowned lifelong fine artist, she traveled extensively, often with her devoted late husband, Harold H. Alexander, "Alex". Together, she and Alex found and created beauty wherever they were.
Marge not only traveled for her personal art exhibitions but also to share her talents and expertise. She used her skills to reach out to struggling international communities, and taught groups of primarily women to find and use local plant fibers to make handmade paper and paper products as a source of stabilizing income. She was an active member of the International Association of Hand Papermakers (IAPMA) and the National League of American Pen Women as well as many other organizations she cherished.
Marge was a longtime dedicated member of the congregation at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church of St. Paul.
She is survived by her five children, Jeffrey (Debba), Cassie (Bill), Peter (Diane), Timothy (Anita) and Patrick (Larry); as well as eight grandchildren, Grace, Ben (Rachel Rockey) Robbins, Sara (Vince) Farmer, Jackie, Blake, Jennifer, Randy (Simona) and Nick; and four great-grandchildren, Joseph, Franklin and George Farmer and Eli Alexander.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at St. Matthews, with a reception to follow in the church Undercroft, 2136 Carter Ave., St. Paul, MN 55108.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church or the Humane Society of the United States.