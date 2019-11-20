HOOPESTON — Marjorie Anne Coffman, 81, of Hoopeston died at 9:51 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 17, 2019) at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living in Hoopeston. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Rev. Bobby Stewart will officiate. Burial will be in Floral Hill Cemetery, Hoopeston. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Anderson Funeral Home, 427 East Main Street, Hoopeston is in charge of arrangements.