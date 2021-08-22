THOMASBORO — Marjorie Rose Arnold, 85, of Thomasboro passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born May 25, 1936, in Rantoul, the youngest of eight children of Eldie and Rosa (Brewer) Hyde. She married Festus Arnold on June 14, 1953, in Thomasboro. He died April 9, 2006.
She is survived by two children, Gayle A. McKay of Champaign and Jay D. Arnold of Thomasboro; and a very special sister-in-law, Carolyn Hyde of Savoy.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, David McKay.
She attended Rantoul High School and later attended Urbana Adult Education, obtaining her GED. She was the postmaster of Thomasboro from 1976 until her retirement in 1992. She was a member of Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church in rural Champaign.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, with the Rev. Rob Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the funeral at Lux Memorial Chapel.
Memorials may be made to the church or Thomasboro Fire Department.
In happy moments; Praise God
In difficult moments; Seek God
In quiet moments; Trust God
In every moment; Thank God