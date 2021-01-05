PESOTUM — Marjorie Frances Bishop, 87, of Pesotum passed away at 6 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 3, 2021) at home.
Public graveside services will at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at Bailey Memorial Cemetery, Tolono, with the Rev. John McIntosh officiating. Masks must be worn to attend the service. Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is assisting with arrangements.
Marjorie was born June 14, 1933, to Roscoe Joe and Helen Ring McGee. She married James Irving Bishop on Aug. 11, 1956. He preceded her in death on Aug. 21, 1974. They had two children, Janice Lynn (Delbert) Reifsteck and Michael Dean (Tammy) Bishop.
She graduated from Unity Senior High School in 1952. She was employed at Unit 7 schools for many years.
She leaves behind a son, Michael (Tammy) Bishop of Pesotum; son-in-law, Delbert Reifsteck of Pesotum; five grandchildren, Tyler Reifsteck of Champaign, Clint (Allison) Reifsteck of Pesotum, Rachel Bishop of Pesotum, Riley (Emily Conner) Bishop of Camargo and Rebecca Bishop of Pesotum; two sisters, Rita (Ron) Grace of Tuscola and Carol (Paul) Mohr of Tolono; four nieces; and four nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Janice Reifsteck; and a sister, Joanne (Bob) Lee of Champaign.
Marjorie loved spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed helping people, from babysitting for many local families to helping the elderly as an in-home care provider.
Memorials may be made to Pesotum United Methodist Church.