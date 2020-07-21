CHAMPAIGN — Marjorie Brewer, 88, of Champaign passed away at her home on Sunday (July 19, 2020).
Marjorie was born on Oct. 1, 1931, in Sidney, to parents Joseph and Della White. She graduated from Sidney High School and was a member of the Mahomet United Methodist Church.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Melvin L. Brewer; her siblings, Clara Butler, Louis White, Paul White and John White; and her son-in-law, Lawrence Phillips.
Survivors include her daughter, Paula Phillips of Mahomet; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason) Nice and Blayne (Ryan) Kohl; and her great-grandchildren, Shain and Kyla Nice and Landon and Liam Kohl.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the family.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.