LeROY — Marjorie I. “Marge” Builta, 66, of LeRoy passed away at 3:21 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Dawson Cemetery, rural Ellsworth, with Pastor Mattheis Lorimor officiating. There will be no visitation. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Memorials may be made to Dawson Cemetery or First united Methodist Church of LeRoy. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, 101W. Center St., LeRoy, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Marge was born Dec. 28, 1953, in Gibson City, a daughter of Roscoe and Mildred Lee Read. She married Wayne Builta on June 18, 1977, in Forrest; he survives in LeRoy.
Also surviving are a daughter, Krista (Trever) Kuipers of LeRoy; a son, Kirk Builta of Mahomet; two grandchildren, Claire and Kelson Kuipers; and a brother, Roger (Carol) Read of Champaign.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Keith Russell Builta.
Marge received her B.S. degree in education from Illinois State University in Normal. She taught at Forrest Grade School and later taught fourth grade at Bellflower Grade School. She and Wayne farmed together for many years.
Marge attended the First United Methodist Church of LeRoy. She was a former 4-H leader in Bellflower. She and Wayne enjoyed spending winters in Florida.
