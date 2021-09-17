SIDELL — Marjorie Rowand Craddock, 97, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 15, 2021) at Autumn Fields, Savoy, where she has lived for several years and called home.
Marjorie was born on March 16, 1924, in rural Allerton, to Elmo and Hazel (Bollar) Rowand.
She worked for Production Credit Association before marrying Eldon W. Craddock and settling down on a farm in the Sidell area. They moved to Sidney upon retiring and later would move to Autumn Fields.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, Elmo and Hazel Rowand; husband, Eldon Craddock; two brothers, Leo and Elmo Rowand; and one sister, Eileen Craddock.
She is survived by two children, Steven (Peggy) Craddock of Allerton and Annette (Larry) Luth of Hume; five grandchildren, Lori Lovings, Brad Luth, Jeff Craddock, Tim Craddock and Amy Heppe; and eight great-grandchildren.
Marjorie enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, canning, her flowers, crafts, woodworking and, in later years, jigsaw puzzles. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She had been a 4-H leader and was a life long member of Sidell United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday school leader. She was very close to her friends from the church and other Sidell area friends, some of whom joined her living at Autumn Fields. She loved everyone who lived and worked there, and they all said they loved her marvelous smile.
A private family service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Sidell United Methodist Church with Pastor Jie Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Joines Funeral Home, Newman, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sidell United Methodist Church or to Hospice Hearts, P.O. Box 17605, Urbana, IL 61803.