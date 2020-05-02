CLINTON, Ind. — Marjorie Louise Barnett Douglas, 96, of Clinton, Ind., and formerly of Champaign-Urbana and Hindsboro, passed away at 10 a.m. Tuesday (April 28, 2020) at Clinton Gardens Nursing Home in Clinton, Ind.
Born Sept. 14, 1923, in Douglas County, Ill., she was the daughter of John Will and Lena Pribble Barnett. There were six children in her family, and she was the last surviving member.
She attended high school in Hindsboro but graduated from Rantoul High School in 1941. She was employed most of her adult life in retail sales and retired as a library aide in the Champaign-Urbana school districts.
She attended the Hindsboro Methodist Church and the Clinton First United Methodist Church. She was active in many organizations, including many community and church functions.
Preceding her in death were her parents, three brothers and two sisters. Her husband, Howard Leon Douglas, preceded her in death on Dec. 4, 2009, after 61 years of marriage.
Surviving are one son, Robert John Douglas of Urbana; one daughter, Brenda Alabaugh, and husband Robert of Clinton, Ind.; three grandchildren, Avada Marie Douglas and her wife Katie Sharp, Andrea Alabaugh Deitchley and her husband Matthew and David Alabaugh. She leaves two great-grandchildren, Jack and Violet Deitchley, along with a stepgreat-grandchild, Fergus Savage; several sisters-in-law; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Graveside services provided by Krabel Funeral Home will be held for the family only at Van Voorhis Cemetery in Hindsboro on Monday, May 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. (Illinois time). No visitation or funeral services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made either to the Hindsboro Methodist Church or Clinton First United Methodist Church in Clinton, Ind.
