CLINTON — Marjorie Duggins, 98, of Clinton, formerly of DeLand, passed away at 4:08 a.m. Saturday (April 23, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Her funeral service will be on Thursday, April 28, at 11 a.m. at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, with Jim Vance and Pastor Mike Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Greenleaf Cemetery, Farmer City. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 28, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Marjorie was born on April 16, 1924, in Glen Dean, Ky., a daughter of William Lee and Nancy Skaggs Berry. She married Andrew J. Duggins Sr. on Nov. 30, 1941, in Owensboro, Ky. He passed away May 26, 1997.
Marjorie is survived by her sons, Burrill William (Bobbi) Duggins of Cape Coral, Fla., Andrew J. ‟Jack” (Barbara) Duggins Jr. of Clinton and Rick H. (Brenda) Duggins of Farmer City; nine grandchildren, Ted (Loraine) Duggins, Drew Duggins, Ashton (Jacque) Duggins, Michelle (Kiel) Castor, William Andrew ‟Will” (Lauren) Duggins, Samuel Reese (Lauren) Duggins, Todd Schoch, Tracie (David) Alwood and Brooke (Eric) Wilson; 10 great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Brenden, Teagen, Julien, Anna, Will, Gray, Macie, Mylie and Trayson; and brother, William Berry of Glen Dean.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew J. Duggins Sr.; daughter, Nancy Coleman; grandson, Timothy Duggins; parents, William and Nancy Berry; sister, Mary Preston; and brother, Johnnie Berry.
She was a member of Weldon Baptist Church. Marjorie loved to sing, read the Bible, go fishing and was a Chicago Bulls fan.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend and will be missed by all.