TOLONO — Marjorie J. Gillett, 86, of Tolono, passed away at 7:44 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Freese Funeral Home, 407 N. Bourne, Tolono, followed by a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. in Bailey Memorial Cemetery, Tolono, with the Rev. Carlos A. Lonberger II officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Champaign First Church of the Nazarene.
Marjorie was born Oct. 22, 1934, in Scotland, Ill., a daughter of Howard and Leona Phipps. She married Wayne Gillett on May 6, 1972; he preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death is a son, Carlos A. Lonberger I. Since 2019, she has resided and received care and support from Arbor Rose Memory Care Facility, Tolono.
Surviving are four children, Rebecca (Scott) Hoffman of Maryville, Tenn., Kathleen (Chuck) Glasco of Rockford, Carol (Steve) Taylor of Ottawa, Ill., and Earl (Tami) Gillett of Stockton, Calif.; a daughter-in-law, Becky (Carlos) Lonberger of Tolono; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two brothers; three sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marjorie was highly revered by her family and friends for her wisdom, support and humor to those she loved and cared for. A life-long prayer warrior and supporter of her local church, she was a cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, lovingly called Grandma Geep (Grandma Great) by the little great-grandchildren. Her influence and impact on others will be greatly missed.
Memorials may be made to Arbor Rose Memory Care Facility, c/o Connie Harrington, 503 S. Bourne St., Tolono, IL 61880.
