URBANA — Marjorie Mae Jury Grant, better known as Marge, passed from this world to the next on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Marjorie was born May 7, 1928, in Rockford to Ira and Isabel Jury. She met her future husband, Bill Grant, on the No. 4 fairway at Forrest Hills Country Club, where Bill was at the time serving as the assistant golf pro. Bill and Marge were married on Aug. 21, 1948, and spent 67 wonderful years together in Urbana before Bill passed away in 2016.
Marge worked for many years at Goldblatts Department Store and then worked with Bill in the pro shop at the Urbana Golf and Country Club for 21 years.
Marge loved to share stories about family history and about her life together with Bill. She also loved to talk about golf and continued to watch golf tournaments whenever they were on television.
Her most famous parting words to all when saying goodbye were “Now you be careful”.
She is survived by her brother, Roger Jury, and her sister, Joan Traff, both of Rockford; numerous nieces and nephews; and the members of the Williamson family, with whom she was very close.
She will now be once again with her husband, Bill, who was truly the love of her life.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cunningham Children's Home or the American Cancer Society. Private burial will be in Mount Olive Cemetery.