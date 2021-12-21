CHAMPAIGN — Marjorie Johnson, 93, of Champaign passed away, surrounded by family, at home Friday morning (Dec. 17, 2021).
She was born March 14, 1928, in Urbana, a daughter of Frank and Reka (Osterbur) Bartell. She married the love of her life, John “Mel” Johnson, on July 7, 1950, at American Lutheran Church, Rantoul. He preceded her in death on July 27, 2019.
She and Mel were blessed with two sons, John (Sheila) Johnson of Champaign and Jim (Sherry) Johnson of Rantoul; and two daughters, Joellyn (Dennis) Cox of Champaign and Jennifer Sherman of San Marcos, Texas. Also surviving are a brother, Myron Bartell of Oregon, lll., seven grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two grandchildren, James “Jimmy” Johnson and Erica Johnson.
Marjorie was a 1946 graduate of Rantoul Township High School. She partnered with her husband in various restaurant and real-estate businesses. She was a member of the Rantoul American Church. She was an avid reader and a superior seamstress. She loved her family unconditionally, and she and her husband were known to have wished they had the grandchildren first!
A funeral service will be at noon Monday, Jan. 3, at American Lutheran Church, Rantoul. The Rev. Matt Bahnfleth will officiate. She will be buried beside her husband in Eden Park Cemetery immediately following the service. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at American Lutheran.
Per the governor's COVID-19 restrictions, the public is asked to wear their masks and use all health precautions.
Memorials may be made to American Lutheran Church or Eden Park Cemetery.