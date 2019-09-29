TUSCOLA — Marjorie “Marge” Conn, 91, of Tuscola passed away at 2:34 p.m., Friday (Sept. 27, 2019) at Brookstone Estates, Tuscola.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, with the funeral services starting at 11 a.m. at the Tuscola United Methodist Church, 901 N. Prairie St., Tuscola. The Rev. Terri Haas and the Rev. Kenneth Roedder will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Arthur Cemetery.
Marge was born Oct. 20, 1927, in Douglas County, the daughter of Pearl Brian Shaw and Ruth Key Flood Shaw. Marge married the love of her life, Mark G. Conn, on May 18, 1946, in Tuscola. They were married 63 years. He preceded her in death on July 1, 2009.
Survivors are her son, Dennis B. Conn of Tuscola; granddaughter, Tracy L. Bovee of Normal; grandson, Eliot D. Conn and wife Valerie of Champaign; three great-grandsons, Aidan, Jace and Liam Bovee of Normal; and a brother, Marvin Shaw and wife Helen of Kingman, Ind.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents, husband Mark, sister Shirley Schrock, and brothers Jim Flood and Joseph Shaw.
Marge graduated from Arthur High School in 1946. Later, she became a real estate agent in Douglas County. She also owned and operated The Spinning Wheel Fabric Shop in Tuscola and retired in 1981.
Marge was the first woman President of the Tuscola Chamber of Commerce in 1978-1979. She was awarded Outstanding Business Woman of the Year in 1974. Marge was an active member of the Tuscola United Methodist Church, the Chapel Sunday School Class and the United Methodist Women. Other activities included being a member of the Tuscola Kiwanis Club, the Tuscola Moose, the Tuscola Woman’s Club and the Douglas County Museum.
One of her most enjoyable, supportive and fulfilling experiences was being Queen Mum of the Red Hat Lady Bugs for over 14 years. This group of Red Hat Lady Bug women laughed and shared many adventures together.
Marge’s most cherished moments are those that included being with family and friends. Marge was an avid Cubs fan.
Memorials may be made to the Tuscola United Methodist Church or SAM Food Pantry.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via www.hilligossshraderfh.com.