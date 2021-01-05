ARTHUR — Marjorie Ann (Lewis) Otto, 83, of Arthur passed away peacefully at 6 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 2, 2021) at Arthur Home.
Marjorie was born June 15, 1937, in Berwyn, the daughter of William George and Esther Helen Wilson Lewis. She married David Edward Otto in Terre Haute, Ind., on Oct. 27, 1962; he preceded her in death on June 27, 1978.
She is survived by two daughters, Julie Michl and Lesley Banks, both of Arthur; two grandchildren, David James Michl of Arthur and Aerielle (Banks) Wood and husband John of Troy; brother, David N. Lewis of Terre Haute; sister-in-law, Charlene Gorby of San Antonio, Texas; nieces, Vickie Henry, Jil Utterback and Cindy Strieby; and nephews, Mike and Steve Hoffner.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; special friend, Kenny Lowder; sister, Patricia Kay Lewis Leatherman and husband George; sister-in-law, Patricia Hoffner; and brother-in-law, Jack Gorby.
Marjorie earned her bachelor of science degree in elementary education from Indiana State University. She retired from the Arthur post office after 21 years of service. She was the first female city letter carrier in Arthur, followed years later by her daughter, Julie. Prior to that, Marjorie drove a school bus for both Eads Bus Service and Miller Bus Service in Arthur. She was a member of Arthur Southern Baptist Church and a variety of clubs in the Arthur community.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 9, from noon to 2 p.m. at Arthur Southern Baptist Church, 530 N. Vine St., Arthur. A private family graveside service and interment will immediately follow at Arthur Cemetery. Shrader Funeral Home, Arthur, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, American Heart Associations or the American Cancer Society.
Due to recent COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing are required. Casual attire is also requested. Those attending the services are asked to please bring their favorite memory. Online condolences to the family may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.