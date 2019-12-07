URBANA — Marjorie P Peeler, 100, of Urbana, passed away peacefully at Carle Foundation Hospital on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at 3:26 p.m.
She is survived by her two sons, Glen (Freda) Peeler and David (Delores) Peeler; her four grandchildren, Barbara (Gail) Stanberry, Denise Peeler, Ralph (Stephanie) Peeler and David Peeler II; her five great-grandchildren, Tamara Stanberry, Ian (Nicole) Stanberry, Katrina (Trent) Potts, Aiden Peeler and Lily Peeler; her seven great-great-grandchildren, Trae King, Corey Sullivan, Kaitlyn Sullivan, Addison Potts, Irelyn Stanberry, Hailey Stanberry and Jocelyn Stanberry; her niece, Sharon Santrock; and nephew, Harold (Toni) Santrock.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph W Peeler; her sister, Dorothy Santrock; and nephew, Ronald Santrock.
Marjorie grew up in Arcola. She had a love of Raggedy Ann and Andy. She hand-made a pair for each of her grandchildren and her older great-grandchildren.
Marjorie lived a long and fulfilled life. She was a good-hearted Christian woman and will be missed by her family and friends. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing and of course, spending time with her family. Marjorie volunteered many hours at Carle Foundation Hospital.
All are invited to a Sharing and Remembering of Marjorie’s life on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Winfield Village Clubhouse, 425 Paddock Drive West in Savoy.
