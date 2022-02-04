TUSCOLA — Marjorie Sheppard Grimes, 93, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 1, 2022) at Tuscola Health Care Center.
Marjorie was born Dec. 14, 1928, to Joe and Edith Jones. She married Rollin Sheppard in June 1947 and was blessed with six children. She later married Charlie Grimes, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Gloria, Susan (Gary), Mikel, Cindy and Patsy, along with 10 grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 12 stepgreat-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rollin; son, Steven; and three great-grandchildren.
Marjorie enjoyed spending time with family, shopping and decorating with southwest decor.
Funeral services will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to Tuscola Health Care Center, 1203 Egyptian Trail, Tuscola, IL 61953; or Transitions Hospice, 201 N. Randolph St., Champaign, IL 61820.