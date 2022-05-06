CHAMPAIGN — Marjorie Ann Sohn, 88, passed away peacefully Friday, April 29, 2022, at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living, Chrisman.
Margie was born at home in Wheatfield Township on July 24, 1933, to Carl and Rosa (Dittmer) Sohn. The baby of the family, she adored her parents and older siblings, Ruth, George and twins Vernon (Bud) and Verna — all who preceded her in death.
Early in life, Margie attended a one-room schoolhouse near the family farm. When her teacher left mid-year, older sister Ruth (who was studying to be a teacher) taught the students for the remainder of the term and, as Margie recalled, “was extra-tough grading her little sister.” She later attended “city school” in Carlyle for middle- and high-school years, graduating from Carlyle High School, Class of 1951. She noted she was a “quiet kid” in her youth, helping on the farm during summers and was even paid an allowance, much to the chagrin of her older brothers and sisters, who never received similar earnings. She attended Southern Illinois University, graduating in 1955 with a bachelor of science degree. After college, Margie lived at home and taught home ec at a nearby high school and saved money for graduate school. Two years later, she loaded up her car and drove to University Park, Pa., to further her education. She secured a teaching assistantship, which helped her make ends meet, and graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 1959 with a master of science — clothing and textiles.
Returning to Illinois to be closer to family, Margie took a position with the University of Illinois Home Economics Extension Department as a textiles and clothing specialist. During her 35-year career, she traveled widely throughout Illinois to provide continuing education services. Margie said “the best part of her job was working with members of the community.” She retired as an assistant professor in 1994.
Living in Champaign most of her adult life, Margie was a devoted Illini sports fan and held football and basketball season tickets with friends for many years. She was also a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. Margie loved to sew, and, as a home ec expert, she liked discovering the best kitchen gadgets to use and also gifted them to others. She enjoyed traveling, taking care of her backyard garden and collecting handmade pottery. In her final years, she enjoyed living at The Windsor of Savoy senior living community.
Margie was preceded in death by family members listed above, as well as brother-in-law David Meyer and sister-in-law Dorothy Sohn.
She is survived by her nephews, Mark (Nicole Sheridan) Meyer of Sydney, Australia, and Keyesport and Keith (Eileen) Meyer of Amelia Island, Fla.; as well as three great-nephews, William, Christian and Mitchell Meyer.
She also leaves behind treasured friends, including Imogene Beckemeyer of Carbondale, Marge Mead, Mary Ann Fugate and Vicki Dunaway of Champaign, friends at The Windsor of Savoy senior siving in Savoy, as well as cousins and friends in the Keyesport-Greenville area.
Services will be private. To support planting a tree in Marjorie’s honor on the Champaign-Urbana campus, a donation may be made to the University of Illinois Foundation, P.O. Box 734500, Chicago IL 60673-4500, and reference Fund 332391 and “gift in memory of Marjorie Sohn.”