BELOIT, Wis. — Marjorie was born into a tumultuous world and made it better and brighter every day of her life.
On Feb. 10, 1922, not long after the Spanish flu epidemic subsided, Charles Siegwart and Violet Dietze Siegwart of Chicago gave birth to Marge. Along with her younger brother, Jerry, the Siegwart family toughed out the Great Depression in Chicago’s Edison Park neighborhood, where 16-year-old Marge eventually met her husband-to-be, Claude “Wink” Winkelhake, 18, skating at a local park.
A woman ahead of her time, Marge worked outside of the home, enrolling in secretarial school and taking jobs with CH Adams & Co. and the Pennsylvania Railroad while Wink served in the Army Air Corps stateside during World War II. The couple married on May 11, 1944, and moved around the country so Wink could pursue his Ph.D.
In Champaign, Marge gave birth to son Jeffrey; back in Chicago, daughter Claudia was born; in Austin Texas, they welcomed daughter Beth into the world. Finally settling in Champaign in 1965, Wink began working for the University of Illinois, and Marge soon immersed herself in her lifelong passions: education and Democratic politics.
After receiving a certificate from Parkland College, Marge worked as a teachers' aide and tutor and became more active in political advocacy and fundraising. They took a brief sojourn to Europe in 1976 and spent time in the Netherlands, attended the Fulbright Conference at the Berlin Wall, and toured Paris. Marge served on the Champaign County Board between 1978 and 1982 and as a delegate for President Carter at the 1980 DNC Convention New York’s Madison Square Garden. While in Champaign, Marge learned to weave and joined the Weavers Guild.
Marge and Wink retired in 1990, buying homes in the American Southwest and in the North Woods of Wisconsin, and thoroughly enjoyed their golden years. They took up golf, Marge mastered quilting, and the couple spent their days surrounded by pets and nature. Ever the modern woman, Marge regularly emailed and video chatted with her family, usually from an Apple computer, and always brightening their days.
Marge died at the age of 98 at Riverside Terrace in Beloit, Wis., on Tuesday evening, Aug. 11, 2020, due to natural causes during the coronavirus pandemic. Though times are still tumultuous, she will continue to make the world a brighter place.
Marge is survived by her children, Jeffrey Winkelhake (Nisha), Claudia Lateer (Jim) and Beth Winkelhake (Russ Legler); as well as grandchildren, Heather Winkelhake (Rob Kells) and Kenneth Lateer (Erum); and great-grandson, Jonas Lateer.
She was predeceased by Wink, brother Jerry and her parents.
Cremation remains will be distributed to her children and will be placed at Wink’s grave. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or the Democratic National Committee.