MAHOMET — Marjory Jean Forbes, 79, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at her home in Mahomet.
She was born Sept. 3, 1940, in Chicago Heights to Herbert and Marguerite (Vehrs) Batterman. Marjory married Carl Edward Forbes on July 11, 1964, in Crete, Ill.
Marjory is survived by her children, Pamela (Michael) Ziegler and Brian (Jennifer) Forbes; grandchildren, Jason, Matthew and Emily Ziegler and Peyton, Camille and Jackson Forbes; and siblings, Shirley Younker of Peotone and Herbert (Mary Ann) Batterman Jr. of Peotone.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Marjory loved gardening, listening to books on tape and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events. She enjoyed volunteering; she served on the board for the Urbana Park District Senior Club, served on the board for Mahomet Helping Hands, volunteered at Mahomet United Methodist Church and was honored at the Volunteer Awards in 2015.
A service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mahomet United Methodist Church, 1302 E. South Mahomet Road, Mahomet, IL 61853. Visitation will be held prior from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church. A second service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main St., Crete, IL 60417. Visitation will be held prior from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Crete.
Memorial donations may be made in Marjory’s name to OSF Hospice in Champaign/Urbana or PACE Inc. — Center for Independent Living in Urbana. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.