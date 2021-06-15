DANVILLE — Mark A. “The Beard” Weber, 62, a well-respected businessman of Danville, formerly of Catlin, passed away at 7:06 a.m. Saturday (June 12, 2021) at home, surrounded by his family.
Mark was born Sept. 19, 1958, in Danville, to Patricia Pierce. His mother, Patricia Linck (Pierce), survives in Danville.
Also surviving are his longtime partner, Lisa Baird of Danville; three daughters, Jessica Weber of Evergreen, Colo., Kasey (Keith) Murphy of St. Louis and Mallory Weber of Bolingbrook; two sisters, Donna Scherer of Springfield and Susan Weber Sheldon of Danville; and two grandchildren, Kellan and Kendall Murphy of St. Louis.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Joe Linck.
Mark was a 1976 graduate of Catlin High School. He was a successful businessman for over 35 years, owning and operating Guttermaker and The Depot. He was recently a regional sales representative for Travis Industries. Mark was an excellent father and craftsman who coached his girls in softball and built the family’s home. He developed Woodland Terrace Subdivision in Catlin and helped build the Sports Complex at the Catlin High School. He enjoyed golfing, boating, playing black jack, vacationing and traveling. He was friendly, loyal, humorous, a master grillsman and an ultimate storyteller who loved spending time with his family. He served on the Catlin Township Board. He was the love of Lisa’s life and his family, and he will be deeply missed.
Memorial services will be at 6 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with Pat O’Shaughnessy officiating. Private family inurnment will be in Oakridge Cemetery, Catlin. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Robison Chapel, Catlin.
Memorials to the Catlin Summer Youth League (checks made payable to CSYL) and given to the Catlin Bank or the family. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.