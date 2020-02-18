WELLINGTON — Mark Andrew Lockhart, 73, of Wellington passed away at 12:45 p.m. Friday (Feb. 14, 2020) at his home.
He was born June 20, 1946, in Danville, the son of Warren and Sara (Weyand) Lockhart. He married Frances Reed in 1970 in Lebanon, Tenn., and together they had three sons who survive, Samuel (Jane) Lockhart of South Bend, Ind., Nathan (Marla) Lockhart of Richmond, Va., and Phillip Lockhart of Bloomington.
He is also survived by one sister, Alice J. Lockhart of Wellington; and three grandchildren, Erin Jane Lockhart, Emily Kathryn Lockhart and Warren Lee Lockhart.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mark was a lifelong farmer, which he thoroughly enjoyed. He was a member of the Wellington United Methodist Church and the Illinois Hereford Association and a past member of the Wellington Lions Club. One of Mark’s favorite pastimes was fishing.
Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston with Pastor Robert Puhr officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Wellington United Methodist Church.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.