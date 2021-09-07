SAVOY — Mark Steven Barnett, 68, of Savoy, formerly of Champaign and Urbana, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at home, surrounded by his wife and sons, after a long battle with frontotemporal dementia and Parkinson’s disease.
Mark was born Aug. 31, 1953, in Urbana, the first of five children born to Mildred (Torcaso) Barnett and Norman Barnett.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Norman Barnett.
Mark is survived by his wife of 31 years, Elizabeth (Beth Scheurich) Barnett; two sons, Gabriel (Gabe) (girlfriend, Ashley) of Chicago and Graham of Savoy; his mother, Mildred (Nonni); and four siblings, Rachel Kruidenier of Solsberry, Ind., Jim of Kalamazoo, Mich., Sarah (Robert) Nemeth of Sadorus and John of Coldwater, Ohio.
Marked worked for many years at the Service/Piccadilly Liquor Stores—a family business started by his grandfather Mandel Barnett and later owned and operated by his father, Norman. He also worked for many years at Premium Brands.
Mark was a kind and friendly person to everyone. Mark loved listening to jazz music, especially Miles Davis, John Coltrane and Art Pepper. Mark also had an encyclopedic knowledge of wine and loved to share a bottle with friends.
Mark was also an avid sports fan. He loved cheering on the Illini and watching sports with his boys or taking them on in the driveway basketball court.
Mark and Beth were married in Urbana on May 6, 1990. They were blessed with two amazing sons — Gabe in 1996 and Graham in 1998. They also shared their home with many four-legged family members over the years, including seven cats and 10 dogs; currently, they have two cats, Sidney and Mila, and two dogs, Wrigley and Ernie.
Mark was a member of the Bondville United Methodist Church for the last 20 years and enjoyed singing with the choir.
Mark’s family would like to thank the many folks who helped manage his illness, including the amazing nurses at Carle and Mark’s neurologist, Dr. Daniel Llano. Thank you also to the staff at Traditions Hospice.
A visitation/celebration for Mark will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m Saturday, Sept. 11, at Bondville United Methodist Church, 100 W. Chestnut St., Bondville.
Memorial contributions can be made to Bondville United Methodist Church's Project LIFT or the Champaign County Humane Society.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.