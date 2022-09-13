URBANA — Mark A. Childress, 73, passed away Sunday (Sept. 11, 2022) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells, Paxton.
Born Aug. 24, 1949, in Danville, to Lewis Clayton Sr. and Mildred (Rice) Childress. Mark graduated from Urbana High School in 1967, where he competed in track and field and played football. Mark loved sports from a young age. Growing up, he played little league baseball and peewee football. Mark also loved all things entertainment, reading books, watching movies and especially playing cards with his friends. Mark worked as a glazier for many years. He also enjoyed working at a casino as a porter, where he got to talk to lots of people.
Mark is survived by his sister, Sandy (Jeff) McMasters of Collison; niece, Shelley Mack Dix of Tolono; great-nephew, Aaron (Lindsey) Dix of Tolono; great-nieces, Amee (Jacob) Diorio of South Carolina, Ericka Arnold Dix of Tolono and Alexis Dix of Urbana; great-great-nephew, Koltyn; and great-great-nieces, Bristol, Millie and Blake. Mark was blessed with great friends who stood by him through everything, TJ, Olie, DA, TC, Alford T, Jimmy D, Stan, Mike and Debbie, Lucy, Debbie M., Connie, Shay and many more who are greatly appreciated for everything.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lewis Childress Jr.; and nephew, Robert Mack Jr.
Visitation will be held at Renner-Wikoff Chapel on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. Graveside services will be at East lawn Burial Park on Cunningham Avenue on Friday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m.
Mark lived his life his way, wild and crazy. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Special thanks to Transitions Hospice staff and Accolade Healthcare on Pells staff.