MAHOMET — Steven Mark Dalton, 57, of Mahomet died at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 18, 2019) at home.
A celebration of life will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the Elks Pavilion at Lake of the Woods Park, Mahomet. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
Mark was born Aug. 17, 1962, in Urbana, the son of Gary and Rae Woodworth Dalton. He married Denise Schroeder on April 12, 1986, in Champaign. She survives.
Also surviving are his parents of LeRoy; one sister, Karen (Mark) Wimpy of LeRoy; two sisters-in-law, Debbie Clark of Ogden and Diane Schaub of Fisher; nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Justin) Burleson, Erin Clark, Nate (Brittany) Schaub, Brett (Kevin) Fulks, Matt (Ashley) Schaub and Chris (Ashley) Clark; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Jordanne Clark, Jackson Schaub, Emmitt Schaub, Talia Burleson and Kendall Burleson.
He was preceded in death by his in-laws, Walt and Dorothy Schroeder.
Mark retired from Illini FS in Tuscola after 29 years and worked as a farm hand.
He was a member of New Horizon United Methodist Church, Champaign, and the Lutheran Church of Mahomet.
Mark was a regular guy who was a member of White Tails Unlimited, National Turkey Federation, NRA, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Indy Car Nation and Cardinal Nation.
He loved hunting, fishing, shooting and construction. Mark was an Illini, Cardinals, Colts and Indy car fan.
Mark would help anyone who asked for help.
Memorial contributions may be made to Whitetails Unlimited.
