MAHOMET — Mark Dennis Isaac passed away at 10:22 p.m. Thursday (July 16, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Mark was born on July 8, 1951, to John W. and Effie L. (Hewerdine) Isaac.
Surviving are four sons, Justin (Christie) Isaac of Rantoul, Travis Isaac of Westville, Lance Isaac of Rantoul and Corey (Kathryn) Isaac of Mahomet; three granddaughters, Morgan, Leslie and Madison; two brothers, Miles Isaac of Mahomet and Monte Isaac of Mahomet; and one sister, Mary Hennigh Fisher of Mahomet.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Myron Isaac; and one sister, Candace Ruggles.
He worked for the county highway department for 33 years and retired in 2003.
He enjoyed raising chickens, cattle and livestock on the family farm, and he loved gardening.
There will be no services for the Army veteran.
Condolences may be offered at www.owensfuneralhomes.com.