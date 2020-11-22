FISHER — Mark D. Downs, 66, of Fisher passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
Mark was born the first of three children to Dorothea “Dottie” Downs and Leslie “Bud” Downs. He graduated from Paxton High School in 1972. After traveling the United States for a number of years, he returned home and married Shaun Kelly in 1988. They went on to raise two children in Fisher. Mark worked at Kraft Foods for 39 years before retiring in 2017.
He is survived in death by his wife, Shaun Downs of Fisher; his sisters, Brenda (Julius) Bonello of Peoria and Susan Downs of West Peoria; his two daughters, Kelly and Olivia, both of Champaign; nieces and nephews Tessa, Tony, Julian and Dominic Bonello, and Ruby and Samuel Lucero; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and several aunts and uncles.
There will be a celebration of life in the summer when family and friends can safely gather. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in his name to the Carle Center for Philanthropy, care of the COVID-19 Support Fund.
Mark loved John Prine and "South Park." He loved the Buick Park Avenue he adoringly nicknamed "Big Sexy." He loved the Chicago Cubs and, much to his oldest daughter’s dismay, the Yankees. They were his dream World Series matchup. He loved country views where you could see for miles. He loved thunderstorms and warm summer days and fishing with his youngest.
Most of all, he undoubtedly loved his family. Every time he ended a phone call, he would tell us, “Be good, be careful. I love you.”
"When I get to heaven, I'm gonna take that wristwatch off my arm.
"What are you gonna do with time after you've bought the farm?
"And then I’m gonna find my mom and dad, and good old brother Doug.
"I bet him and cousin Jackie are still cutting up a rug.
"I wanna see all my mama’s sisters, 'cause that’s where all the love starts.
"I miss 'em all like crazy, bless their little hearts.
"And I always will remember these words my Daddy said.
"He said, 'Buddy, when you’re dead, you’re a dead pecker-head.'
"I hope to prove him wrong, that is, when I get to heaven."
-- John Prine “When I Get to Heaven”
Be good, be careful, Mark. We love you, too.