DANVILLE — Mark Allen Drews Sr., 64 of Westville, formerly of Danville, left this life at 3:59 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at his home, surrounded by the family he loved.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central time Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. Services will start at 1 p.m. Central time at the funeral home, with Pastor Gary Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest next to his parents.
Mark was born May 21, 1957, the oldest of three children of Harold and Margaret (Jones) Drews. He attended Danville schools, graduating from Danville High School in 1975 and going straight into work.
Mark worked for Norfolk and Southern Railroad for 22 years as a car knocker. After leaving the railroad, he drove a semitrailer for nearly 15 years for Curry Ice and Coal, as well Langley Trucking.
Mark was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing softball, bowling, coaching youth baseball and watching NASCAR. He loved being a Papaw and spending time doing whatever the grandkids wanted to do.
Mark leaves behind three children, Mark (Michelle) Drews Jr., Kala (Jakeb) Chambliss and Bradi (Matt) Whitfield; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Stevan (Michelle) Drews; a sister, Lisa (Rex) Richards; and four nieces and nephews, Collin, Jordan, Kalin and Kierra.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents and his best friend, C.A. Rush.
Messages and memories may be left on our website, KrugerCoanPape.com, or on the Kruger Funeral Home Facebook page. Should you wish, memorials may be made in Mark’s name to the OSF Bobette Steeley Hegeler Cancer Center, 806 N. Logan Ave, Danville, IL 61832.