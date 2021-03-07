WESTVILLE — Mark Edward Lete, 60, of Westville died Thursday (March 4, 2021) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center.
He was born March 19, 1960, in Danville, the son of Edward Lete and Peggy Ryan Lete.
He was a member of St. Mary's Church in Westville and a graduate of St. Mary's School, where he was a very challenging student for Sister Margaret Mary! He was a graduate of Westville High School, Class of 1978. His working career began as a teen detasseling corn, frying chicken at KFC, and washing dishes at The Barn Restaurant. After graduation, he worked at various area factories. In the mid 80s, he and a friend started Better Built Buildings. Mark would later become the sole owner of the business.
On April 6, 1982, Mark married his first wife, Reba Koss. He became an instant dad to her younger son, Billy Hillard. Two more children were born to this union, Eli James and Goldie Mae. Mark later married Anna Liza Mangaong in Quezon City, Philippines, on March 6, 2017.
Some of Mark's hobbies included mushroom hunting, fishing, traveling and cooking. He enjoyed gambling and playing blackjack in Las Vegas. His homemade chicken and noodles were the highlight of any holiday meal, not to mention his apple pie. Mark was a "Dead Head." He and his best friend, Rick Johnson, have traveled across the U.S. following The Grateful Dead and other offshoot bands.
Mark was a devoted son. He was a generous and supportive husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was always willing to help anyone in need. His final act of kindness and generosity was organ donation through The Gift of Hope.
He is survived by his wife, Ann; children, Billy Hillard, Eli Lete and Goldie Lete; grandsons, Dauson Lete and Ben Miller; sister, Cathy Lete; brother, Jerry Lete; father-in-law, Aurelio Mangaong; extended family; and beloved dog, Coco Bean.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and several close friends. "So many roads I know, so many roads to ease my soul."
Visitation will be from 3 to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at The Riggle Center, 400 Lyons Road, Westville. Funeral services will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to Vermillion County Animal Shelter. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory, Tilton, is assisting the family. Online condolences at rortvedtfuneralservices.com.