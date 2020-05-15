VILLA GROVE — Mark Edward Ferris, 73, of Villa Grove passed away at his home on Tuesday (May 12, 2020).
Mark was born on Aug. 14, 1946, to parents Thomas and Anna Rita (Grennan) Ferris. He attended Champaign Central High School and on Sept. 14, 1985, Mark married his wife, Christina, in Champaign.
Mark proudly served in the Army and was a member of the VFW. During his career, Mark worked as an operator on construction sites for the city of Urbana. In his spare time, he liked to ride motorcycles and was a big fan of Harley-Davidson. Mark was a loving husband and father.
Surviving are his wife, Christina (Jeurissen) Ferris of Villa Grove; his son, Paul Jeurissen of Broadlands; his daughter, Jennifer Poor of Urbana; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers, Mike and John Ferris; and one granddaughter.
