URBANA — Mark F. Edwards, 69, of Urbana died at 12:45 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Mark was born on May 11, 1952, in Springfield, the son of Donald Franklin and Norma Jean (Downs) Edwards.
He graduated from Springfield High School in 1970 and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Mark worked for more than 38 years in law enforcement. He held many positions including being a law enforcement planner for the Danville Police Department and the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department. Mark was also assigned to the Crime Analysis Team.
During his time at the university, he performed six seasons in the percussion section of the University of Illinois marching band and served as a drum instructor for over two decades.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his sister, Trudy Edwards of Springfield.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Road, Springfield, IL 62702. Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.