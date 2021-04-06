FOOSLAND — Mark Robert Heiser, 67, of Foosland passed away peacefully at home on Monday (April 5, 2021) at 6:45 a.m.
Mark was born on June 27, 1953, to Robert and Joyce (Bruehl) Heiser. Mark married Linda Lou Shoemaker on June 9, 1979. Mark worked over 35 years for Glass Specialty Systems and another 10 years for Frito Lay.
Mark had a passion for being outdoors and lived his life on his own terms. Often, you could see him out on his mower tending to his yard, or you could find him sitting on the deck enjoying the peace and tranquility that only the country life has to offer. He was a man known to voice his opinions fearlessly when asked, and he loved his family until his last breath.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Joyce, as well as his daughter, Cynthia Louise Heiser.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Heiser of Foosland; daughter, Lisa (Andrew) Gordon of Champaign; son, Matthew (Taylor) Heiser of Fisher; brother, Bruce Heiser of Dallas; and grandsons, Jacob, Oliver, Christopher and Owen.
A celebration of life will be held at the Fisher Community Center on Saturday, April 10, from 2 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Fisher Athletic Boosters Club.