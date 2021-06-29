FISHER — Mark Edward Hodson, 63, of Fisher passed away at 3:45 p.m. Thursday (June 24, 2021) at home.
Mark was born on May 15, 1958, in Merced, Calif., the son of Ellis Edward and June Louise (Gustke) Hodson.
He is survived by his son, Jaron (Kalyn) Hodson; daughter, Mackenzie (Tyler) Jaenicke; stepson, Chet (Devon) Little; two grandchildren, Evynn Hodson and Carter Jaenicke; brother, Fred W. Hodson; two sisters, Kathryn (David) Darrow and Jennifer Hodson; beloved friend, Julie Murphy; and three nieces, Keri Collins, Libbey (Chris) McGinnis and Angela Gibbs.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mark loved his family dearly and cherished his Christian faith. Mark enjoyed motorcycles, specifically Harley-Davidsons; fishing; and flower gardens. He was an extremely moral man who was always there when anyone needed him. He was the kind of man whom people trusted and respected.
According to his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded by Illiana Cremation Society. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 2, at Grandview Cemetery (Garden Devotion), 4112 W. Bloomington Road, Champaign, immediately followed by a celebration of life lunch at El Toro, 2561 W. Springfield Ave. All family and friends are welcome.
Condolences may be offered on his everlasting memorial page at illianacremationsociety.com.