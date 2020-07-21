Mark Isaac Jul 21, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAHOMET — Mark Isaac, 69, of Mahomet died at 10:22 p.m. Thursday (July 16, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar St., Mahomet. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers