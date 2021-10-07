Mark J. Richardson Oct 7, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CATLIN — Mark J. Richardson, 62, of Catlin died at 6:19 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 3, 2021) at home.A celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Mark's home in Catlin. Rortvedt Funeral Services, 3 S. Hodge St., Tilton, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos