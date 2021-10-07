Listen to this article

CATLIN — Mark J. Richardson, 62, of Catlin died at 6:19 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 3, 2021) at home.

A celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Mark's home in Catlin. Rortvedt Funeral Services, 3 S. Hodge St., Tilton, is in charge of arrangements.

